During the court proceedings on Tuesday, April 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha allegedly attempted to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence in the Delhi excise policy case. Consequently, the ED submitted a plea before the court seeking judicial custody for K Kavitha. As the judicial custody period ended, K Kavitha was brought into the courtroom from Tihar Jail. The ED further moved an application urging the court to extend K Kavitha's judicial custody by an additional 14 days. K Kavitha Denied Bail: Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail to BRS MLC in Excise Policy Case.

BRS MLC K Kavitha Tried to Influence Witnesses

