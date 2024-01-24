Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, January 24, inaugurated the newly-constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district. The stadium has been named after former CM and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi. MK Stalin also unveiled a bronze statue of former CM and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi at the newly constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district. NCP Leader Supriya Sule Says 'Satyamev Jayate' As Rohit Pawar Appears Before ED in Connection With MSC Bank Scam: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 24, 2024.

Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena

