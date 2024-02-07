Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, from her husband’s account, expressing her faith in his innocence. Hemant Soren, the former Jharkhand Chief Minister, was arrested by the ED for an alleged land fraud. "Hemant ji did not accept to bow down to protect the existence and identity of Jharkhand. He thought it better to fight the conspiracy and dedicate himself to defeating it," Kalpana Soren wrote. "Today is our 18th wedding anniversary, but Hemant ji is not among the family. He's not with children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and emerge victorious to join us all soon. I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhandi warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle," she concluded. 'My Arrest a Black Chapter in Indian Democracy, Raj Bhavan Also Involved in Conspiracy', Alleges Jharkhand’s Former CM Hemant Soren (Watch Video).

'I'm Wife of Jharkhandi Warrior'

झारखण्ड के अस्तित्व और अस्मिता की रक्षा के लिए हेमन्त जी ने झुकना स्वीकार नहीं किया। उन्होंने षड्यंत्र से लड़ना और उसे हराने के लिए अपने आप को समर्पित करना बेहतर समझा। आज हमारी शादी की 18वीं सालगिरह है, पर हेमन्त जी परिवार के बीच नहीं हैं। बच्चों के साथ नहीं हैं। विश्वास है वो… pic.twitter.com/aBnXEugVkB — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 7, 2024

