Amid speculations about Congress leader Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saffron party leader Tajinder Bagga said that his party has refused to take the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Tajinder Bagga said, "BJP refused to take Kamalnath." The development comes hours after Kamal Nath said he would inform the media first about him joining the BJP party. Kamal Nath To Join BJP? Amid Former Madhya Pradesh CM’s BJP Switch Speculation, His Son Nakul Nath Drops Congress From Social Media Bio.

BJP Refused To Take Kamal Nath

BJP refused to take Kamalnath https://t.co/Shfwldn24K — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 17, 2024

