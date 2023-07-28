A massive blaze erupted at a book stall in Armapur market in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, causing the fire to take a serious form, which subsequently spread to adjacent shops. The incident, which occurred on Friday, July 28, 2023, led to eight shops being engulfed in flames, destroying all the goods in those shops. Swift action is being taken as police and fire brigade reach the spot and try to contain the fire. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Coach of EMU Train at Ghaziabad Railway Station, Passengers Jump to Safety.

Blaze Erupts in Armapur Market

Fire broke out in 8 shops located inside the Kanpur Armapur State Complex, all the goods were burnt to ashes, firemen extinguished the fire on the spot, Friday, July 28, 2023..... pic.twitter.com/ha78ijEDmV — Rahul Shukla (Senior photojournalist ) (@PTIrahulshukla) July 28, 2023

कानपुर के अर्मापुर में एक दुकान में भीषण आग लग गई। मार्केट के अंदर बुक स्टाल की दुकान में आग लगी है। दुकानदारों ने पुलिस और फायर बिग्रेड को सूचना दी है। सूचना पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम आग बुझाने का प्रयास कर रही है।@NavbharatTimes pic.twitter.com/0hipYDZirL — NBT Uttar Pradesh (@UPNBT) July 28, 2023

