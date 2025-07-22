Frustrated by Prolonged power cuts, residents of Dharamangadpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur staged a sit-in protest at the Sachendi sub-station on Saturday night, July 19. The protesters said repeated complaints to the electricity department had gone unheard, leaving families, especially children and the elderly, to suffer in the sweltering heat. Tensions flared when Sachendi police station inspector Dinesh Singh Bisht allegedly lost his cool and was caught on video threatening villagers. “You won’t get a way to Dharamangadpur... you’ll run without electricity every day,” he was heard saying. The video quickly went viral on social media. Following the incident, sub-station SSO Ravindra Singh filed a police complaint, claiming some protesters tried to damage the government property and misbehaved with staff. Angry Ghaziabad Police Officer Threatens Woman Complainant With Fake Rape Case Against Her Husband, Removed From Charge After Viral Video Sparks Outrage.

SHO Dinesh Singh Bisht Caught on Video Threatening Villagers Protesting Power Outage in UP

"You will keep running without electricity everyday," UP SHO thretens locals protesting against power outage In UP's Kanpur, SHO Dinesh Singh Bisht could be heard threatening, local protesting against power outage at sub-station, of dire consequences. "You will have no route to… pic.twitter.com/6nQy7y2g5H — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2025

Case Registered Against Protesters Allegedly for Damaging Property

दिनांक 19 जुलाई 2025 को रात्रि लगभग 9:00 बजे विद्युत उपकेंद्र सचेंडी के एसडीओ एवं एक्सईएन (कार्यकारी अभियंता) द्वारा सूचना दी गई कि लगभग 250–300 अज्ञात व्यक्ति उपकेंद्र परिसर में एकत्र होकर विद्युत कर्मचारियों को डराने-धमकाने के साथ-साथ सरकारी संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुँचा रहे हैं।… pic.twitter.com/KZ5W87GK57 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) July 20, 2025

