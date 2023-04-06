A 70-year-old woman's heroic act helped avert a major train accident in Mangalore. The woman identified as Chandravathi stopped the Matsyagandha Express train from crashing into a tree that had fallen on the railway tracks in the city. As per reports, the incident took place on March 21 but only came to light recently. Reportedly, the woman who has undergone heart surgery in the past ran 150 metres from her house and waved a red cloth in order to stop the train from crashing into the fallen tree on the railway tracks. Chandravathi was recently honoured by the Railway police for her brave act which helped avert a major accident. Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express Derail Near Shoranur in Kerala.

70-Year-Old Averts Major Train Accident in Mangalore

Heroic Act by 70-Year-Old Woman Chandravathi Averts Major Train Accident in Mangalore. A 70-year-old Woman Chandravathi averted a major train accident in Mangalore. pic.twitter.com/iwb1Gyi2Hs — Yasir Yousuf (@bhatyasir9697) April 4, 2023

Railway Police Felicitate Chandravathi

Railway police felicitates 70 year old Chandravathi who averted major train accident in Mangalore pic.twitter.com/Z8ttbBf4Dk — HKupdate (@HKupdate) April 5, 2023

