Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Yankappa, an independent candidate paid his deposit money of Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coins while filing his nomination. On Wednesday, Yankappa filed his nomination from the Yadgir constituency of Karnataka for the assembly polls in the state. A video of Yankappa depositing money of Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coin has gone viral on social media. He collected the coins from people across the constituency in order to contest the Karnataka elections on May 10. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar Files Nomination From Kanakapura, Says ‘Congress Will Cross 150 Seats Mark’.

Independent Candidates Pays Entire Deposit Money in One Rupee Coins

#WATCH | An independent candidate Yankappa paid his deposit money of Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coins while filing his nomination from Yadgir constituency of Karnataka. He collected the coins from people across the constituency, to contest the Karnataka elections on May 10. pic.twitter.com/OIfcLF223d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

