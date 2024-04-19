A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) worker died after being hit and run over by a car during poll campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kodagu, Karnataka on Friday, April 19, 2024. After the incident, the party leaders and workers sloganeer and protest outside Kodagu Police Station. Meanwhile, Kodagu SP told news agency ANI that an FIR u/s 302 of the IPC (murder) has been registered against three people. “The incident took place in Valnoor village of Kushalanagar taluk. One person has been arrested in the matter”, he added. Karnataka Shocker: BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Kalaburagi, Family Suspects ‘Supari’ Killing.

BJP Worker Dies After Being Hit, Run Over by Car in Karnataka

#WATCH | Karnataka: A BJP worker died after being hit and run over by a car during election campaigning in Kodagu. Party leaders & workers sloganeer and protest outside Kodagu Police Station. Kodagu SP says that an FIR u/s 302 of the IPC (murder) has been registered against… pic.twitter.com/QY7mWQ76gp — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

