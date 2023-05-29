The Karnataka Government-led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated portfolios to its 34 ministers on Sunday, May 28. CM Siddaramaiah has kept Finance while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been allocated Major & Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development. Meanwhile, Minister HK Patil got Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism while Dinesh Gundu Rao was allocated Health & Family Welfare while Krishna Byregowda got Revenue (Excluding Muzrai). Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the allocation of portfolios of newly sworn ministers will be done soon. "A full-fledged cabinet has been formed in the state. Allocation of departments will be done today or tomorrow," Siddaramaiah had said. Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: All 34 Cabinet Berths Filled, Portfolios Allocation Soon, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Portfolio Allocation: Full List of Ministers and Their Portfolios

#KarnatakaCabinet portfolio allocation | CM Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets Major & Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development, HK Patil gets Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism and Dinesh Gundu Rao gets Health & Family Welfare,… pic.twitter.com/LZT1QWMeXV — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

