Ahead of the assembly elections in the state on May 10, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with his supporters was seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. A video of Basavaraj Bommai and his supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar has gone viral on social media. The development comes after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on Sunday said that have decided to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa' on May 9 throughout the country, which happens to be a day before the Karnataka Assembly elections. Bajrang Dal, VHP to Organise 'Hanuman Chalisa' Chanting Across India on May 9 Day Before Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Basavaraj Bommai Recites Hanuman Chalisa

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with his supporters recites Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/ihiJhcD8bL — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)