Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Monday took oath as MLAs in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Picture of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar taking oaths as MLAs have gone viral on social media. After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said that he will no longer accept flowers or shawls traditionally offered as marks of respect. Well-wishers wishing to convey their love and respect are urged to consider presenting books as gifts. "May all your love and affection continue to be on me," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. Karnataka Government School Teacher Suspended for Criticising CM Siddaramaiah Over Freebie Policies in Facebook Post.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Takes Oath As MLA

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar take oath as MLAs in the Vidhana Soudha pic.twitter.com/nf5kVR5BMq — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

