In response to the Neha Hiremath murder case, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on April 20, vehemently denied any "love jihad" angle, condemning the incident outright. Speaking on the case, CM Siddaramaiah said, "This is not a case of love jihad. I condemn the incident. We have arrested the culprit, the investigation is going on seriously, and we will punish the culprit." Additionally, CM Siddaramaiah emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining law and order to ensure peace and harmony in the state. He further slammed the BJP for politicising the issue, stating it's condemnable to exploit the murder of a girl for political gain. Neha Hiremath Stabbed to Death: Jilted Lover Kills Congress Councillor's Daughter in Karnataka's Hubballi, Murder Caught on Camera (Watch Video).

Neha Hiremath Murder Case

On the Hubballi murder incident, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "This is not a case of love jihad. I condemn the incident. We have arrested the culprit, the investigation is going on seriously and we will punish the culprit. We have taken care of law and order seriously to… pic.twitter.com/m2QQ1i3n8X — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

