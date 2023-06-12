Karnataka Congress MLA Roopakala M Shashidhar from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), who drove the KSRTC bus to inaugurate the Shakti scheme allegedly crashed the bus into several vehicles while the state transport bus. The incident took place when the Congress MLA participated in the free bus passes for women event in Karnataka. As per various news reports, Shashidhar crashed the bus into several vehicles thereby damaging them. Reportedly, the Congress MLA crashed the bus after she accidentally pressed the back gear. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. MLA Drives Bus in Karnataka Video: Congress Leader Roopakala M Shashidhar From Kolar Gold Fields Drives KSRTC Bus To Inaugurate 'Shakti Scheme' for Women.

Congress MLA Crashes Bus Into Several Vehicles

#BREAKING#Congress MLA damages several vehicles as she crashes a bus into them while participating in the free bus passes for women event in #Karnataka. - WATCH Imran (@KeypadGuerilla) joins @madhavgk with more details from ground zero. pic.twitter.com/Bcn5Es7kZ7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 12, 2023

Photo Op Goes Completely Wrong

Shocker Photo op goes completely wrong Karnataka Congress MLA drives a bus for photo op in the name of the free bus ride scheme Puts it in wrong gear and crashes into people’s vehicles - people saved by a whisker HOW WAS THIS MLA ALLOWED TO DRIVE A BUS WITHOUT PROPER LICENSE… pic.twitter.com/PwjSKyjlc4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 12, 2023

