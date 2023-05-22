In a bizarre incident that took place in Karnataka on Monday, workers of the Congress party sprinkled "Gau Mutra" on the gates of Vidhana Soudha. Besides sprinkling "Gau Mutra" on the gates of Vidhana Soudha, Congress workers also performed pooja to cleanse what they are calling taint of the "40 percent commission sarkara" in the state. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 31-second video clip shows Congress workers sprinkling "gau mutra" and performing pooja. DK Shivakumar Greets Congress Workers Outside His Bengaluru Residence As Party Races Ahead of BJP in Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 (Watch Video).

Congress Workers Sprinkle 'Gau Mutra'

