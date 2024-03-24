Amidst preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, an FIR has been lodged against sitting Shivamogga MP and BJP leader BY Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in Chitradurga. The FIR alleges a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, casting a shadow over Raghavendra's candidacy for the forthcoming elections. Raghavendra, who is contesting from Shivamogga in the upcoming polls, faces legal scrutiny as authorities investigate the alleged breach. Karnataka BJP Takes Serious Note of Three Legislators Attending Dinner Hosted by Congress, To Seek Explanation.

FIR Filed Against Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra

Karnataka | An FIR has been registered against former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra for violating the Model Code of Conduct, in Chitradurga. BY Raghavendra is the sitting Shivamogga MP and candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from… pic.twitter.com/I8bb6rVMRJ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)