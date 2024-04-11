A massive fire engulfed sugarcane fields in Mudala Koppalu, Mandya district, Karnataka, on Thursday, April 11, prompting the deployment of fire tenders to the scene. The extent of the damage and further details are yet to be reported as authorities and firefighters work to assess the situation. Video footage capturing the intense blaze underscores the urgency as firefighters work to contain the inferno and mitigate losses. Shivamogga Fire: Six Vehicles Damaged After Blaze Erupts in a Car Showroom in Karnataka, Video Surfaces.

Fire Engulfs Sugarcane Fields

VIDEO | Karnataka: Sugarcane crop destroyed in massive fire in Mudala Koppalu of #Mandya district. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/KVhOrFpAOH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2024

