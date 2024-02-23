The Karnataka High Court recently imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) after holding that allotment of MD Respiratory seat made in favour of a candidate was wholly "illegal". The division bench of Chief Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Dr Rajesh Kumar D and set aside the order allotting seat to Pradeep Naik G. The court directed the KEA to allot the MD in Respiratory Medicine seat in favour of the petitioner and issue necessary orders in that behalf within two weeks. Karnataka High Court Directs Bike Owner To Pay Compensation Amount Awarded by Tribunal to Deceased's Family, Says 'Pillion Rider Is a Gratuitous Passenger'.

HC on Illegal Seat Allotment

Karnataka Examination Authority Allotted MD Respiratory Seat 'Illegally': High Court Imposes Rs.1 Lakh Cost reports @plumbermushi https://t.co/SDEG8xCfoq — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)