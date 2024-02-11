Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav event in Mysore, Karnataka, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Yogiraj was felicitated for creating Ram Lalla Idol, which was placed in the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22. On Saturday, Yogiraj shared a pic of a special hammer and chisel that he used to “carve the divine eyes” of the statue on Instagram. Who is Arun Yogiraj? All You Need to Know About the Mysuru-Based Sculptor Who Carved Ram Lalla’s Idol for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Home Minister Amit Shah Felicitates Sculptor Arun Yogiraj in Mysore

#WATCH | Mysore, Karnataka: Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav program for creating the Rama Lalla idol placed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/5AWCxukJZY — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

