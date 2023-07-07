Heavy rainfall caused a significant portion of a hill to give way, burying the house under debris and leading to the tragic death of a woman in Nandavara village in Karnataka's Mangalore. A video of the incident, shared by Aaj Tak, shows local residents looking for victims at the site while emergency response teams swiftly taking measures to rescue another woman in distress. Karnataka Rains: High Alert in Chikkamagaluru, Landslide Threats Loom Over Kodagu.

Tragic Aftermath of Hill Collapse in Karnataka Village

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)