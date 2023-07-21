A church priest in Karnataka has been booked for sexually assaulting a minor girl of the Banjara community, prompting protests from community members outside the Shivamogga police station on Friday. The Catholic priest named Father Francis Fernandes was booked under POCSO for sexually assaulting a teenager at the church-affiliated college where he was teaching. The Father appeared in court and was sent into judicial detention for 14 days. Kerala Nun Rape Case: FIR Against Father James Erthayil Who Lured Victim With 'Land, Building & Safety' to Withdraw Complaint.

Banjara Community Members Protest in Shivamogga

#WATCH | Karnataka: Members of the Banjara community stage protest outside police station in Shivamogga against church priest for allegedly sexually abusing a minor belonging to their community. pic.twitter.com/9JcIsrJbJk — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

