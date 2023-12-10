In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a family from Kerala ended their life by committing suicide in the state. Officials of the Karnataka police said that a man, his wife and their 3-year-old child allegedly died by suicide at a private resort near Madikeri in Kodagu district. Reportedly, the family had arrived from Kollam, Kerala. Karnataka Shocker: Failed Exam Twice, Engineering Student Dies by Suicide in Tumkur.

Family Ends Life in Karnataka

#WATCH | A man, his wife and their 3-year-old child died allegedly by suicide at a private resort near Madikeri in Karnataka's Kodagu district. The family had arrived from Kollam, Kerala: Karnataka Police (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/77mn6VvdVR — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

