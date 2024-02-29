Ruckus erupted in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, February 29, as Karnataka BJP MLAs raised slogans against the state government over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised by supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain. LoP R Ashoka demanded the arrest of the person who allegedly raised the slogan. The incident occurred during the Rajya Sabha elections, with supporters allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans while cheering for Hussain's victory. A complaint has been filed regarding the incident, calling for action against those responsible. 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chants in Karnataka: BJP Files Complaint, Stage Protest Against Alleged Pro-Pak Sloganeering by Congress Supporters in Vidhana Soudha.

BJP MLAs Demands Action

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Ruckus ensues in Vidhana Soudha as Karnataka BJP MLAs raise slogans against the State Government over an alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogans the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain. LoP R Ashoka demands the arrest of the person who allegedly… pic.twitter.com/wIYpwxmepw — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

