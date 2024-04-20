A woman was arrested after she allegedly killed her stepdaughter and buried the body in an under-construction site opposite their house in Uttarakhand's Kashipur. According to the reports, the woman later informed her family members that the girl had gone "missing" on Ram Navami, and a complaint was lodged. The crime was revealed while examining the CCTV footage of the area, following which the woman was arrested, police added. The chilling details of the murder case revealed that the woman had burnt the girl with hot water. Then strangulated her to death with a rope. She later dug a pit in the empty house in front and buried the body in a sack. Uttarakhand Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Taken Out of Child Protection Home by Two Women Employees in Nainital, Raped.

Woman Kills Stepdaughter

रामनवमी के दिन सौतेली मां ने बेटी को मारकर दफनाया - उत्तराखंड : काशीपुर में 8 साल की सोनी रामनवमी के दिन लापता हो गई। पुलिस ने CCTV फुटेज खंगाले तो सोनी को उसकी सौतेली मां लक्ष्मी सामने वाले घर में ले जाती दिखी। पुलिस ने खाली मकान में खोजबीन की। एक जगह ताजा मिट्टी मिली। खुदाई… pic.twitter.com/Dem8cdq8LO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 20, 2024

