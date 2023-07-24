A fire broke out in a houseboat in Dal Lak in Srinagar on Monday (July 24). The blaze was doused later by the fire department. A massive blaze has erupted in the Golden Lily houseboat located near Ghat in Jammu and Kashmir today; fire tenders reached the spot to douse off the flames. Big clouds of smoke coming out from the boat can be seen in a video shared by ANI. More details related to the incident awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Libaspur Area, Four Injured.

Flames Coming Out From Boat

#WATCH | J&K | Fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar earlier this evening. Fire was later doused by the fire department. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kMT9rpUIv4 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

