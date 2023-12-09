Telangana's former chief minister and BRS Party chief, K Chandrashekhar Rao, is medically stable, Yashoda Hospitals said in a statement. "He is pain-free & has rested well through the day. He is being continuously assessed and monitored by the multi-disciplinary team of doctors," the hospital added. KCR underwent a successful left total hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, on Saturday. KCR Health Update: Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Successfully Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery.

KCR Health Update

Telangana former CM KCR is medically stable. He is pain-free & has rested well through the day. He is being continuously assessed and monitored by the multi-disciplinary team of doctors: Yashoda Hospitals pic.twitter.com/dbYVDBCdOW — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

