Former Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was hospitalised at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after he reportedly fell down at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, December 7. According to the initial reports, KCR is suffering a leg injury and is currently stable. Further details are awaited. K Chandrashekhar Rao Helicopter Snag: Chopper Carrying Telangana CM Develops Technical Problem, Lands Safely in Siddipet.

Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Hospitalised

Former Telangana CM and BRS chief KCR injured and admitted to Yashoda Hospitals. He fell down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night. More details awaited: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/tmQun8MMAs — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

