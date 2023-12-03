KCR Resigns: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Skips Meeting Governor, Sends Resignation Letter Via OSD After BRS Suffers Defeat in Assembly Election

According to initial reports, KCR skipped meeting with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and went to his farm house instead.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 03, 2023 05:29 PM IST

After facing a disappointing defeat in the Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 on Sunday, December 3, CM K Chandrashekar Rao reportedly changed his route to Raj Bhavan midway. According to initial reports, KCR skipped meeting with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and went to his farmhouse instead. He reportedly sent his resignation to the Governor via OSD (Officer on Special Duty). Trends have shown a massive triumph for the Congress party in the state, with the BRS trailing behind it. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Accepts Congress’ Defeat, To Submit His Resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Today.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Sends Resignation Letter Via OSD

