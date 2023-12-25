Several people were injured after a temporary bridge that was set up for Christmas 2023 collapsed in Neyyatinkara in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, December 25. The injured are rushed to hospitals. The rescue operation is ongoing. More details awaited. Kerala Shocker: Woman Lies About Rape to Make Boyfriend Jealous, Arrested in Kochi.

Kerala Bridge Collapse

VIDEO | A makeshift bridge set up for #Christmas celebrations collapsed in the Neyyattinkara town in Kerala’s Trivandrum earlier today. Several injuries were reported. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/5oTgLCiyo7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)