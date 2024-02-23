A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus caught fire near MSM College in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, on Friday, February 23. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the bus engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to douse the flames. There have been no reports of casualties yet. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Kerala Road Accident: Two KSRTC Buses Collide At Neyyattinkara; 30 People Injured, Four in Critical Condition (Watch Video).

KSRTC Bus Fire

#WATCH | Alappuzha: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus catches fire near MSM college in Kayamkulam. No reports of casualties yet. pic.twitter.com/wuzLzI44qk — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

