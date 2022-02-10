Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today inaugurated 53 new school buildings in the state. The State level inauguration was held at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Poovachal in Thiruvananthapuram. 53 schools have been uplifted on par with international standards, as part of campaign to preserving public education through vidyakiranam scheme.

See Tweet:

Inaugurated 53 new #school buildings as part of the second100 Day Programme which includes 1,557 projects worth ₹17,183.89 Cr. In the last 5 years, Kerala has invested approximately ₹5000 Cr in the infrastructure of public schools resulting in 9.34 lakh new admissions. pic.twitter.com/ayOApZCzvt — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 10, 2022

