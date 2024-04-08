The Kerala High Court recently permitted schools following CBSE and ICSE boards to conduct vacation classes between 7.30 am and 10.30 am. The high court further said that schools following Kerala Education Rules (KER) are bound by the KER Calendar and cannot conduct vacation classes. "The State holds executive power to regulate summer vacation. However, this cannot be done based on the calendar prescribed in KER for non-KER schools. The State will have to balance academic interest of the child and their right to recreational activities in a delicate equilibrium," the high court said. HC on Dying Declaration: Kerala High Court Says Dying Declaration Can Be Sole Basis for Conviction if Made in ‘Fit Mental State’ and Inspires Confidence of Court.

HC on Vacation Classes

