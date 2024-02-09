Kerala High Court Allows Queer Man to Attend Last Rites of Deceased Live-in Partner, Instructs Government Pleader to Ensure Support

The government pleader was also instructed by the judge to make sure Joseph had the assistance he needed in order to attend the funeral.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 09, 2024 11:50 AM IST

On Thursday, February 8, the Kerala High Court made it possible for a queer man to see his deceased live-in partner's mortal remains and offer his respects. As long as the deceased's family is not against it, Justice Devan Ramachandran stated that Jebin Joseph should be permitted to attend his companion Manu's last rites. The government pleader was also instructed by the judge to make sure Joseph had the assistance he needed in order to attend the funeral. The Court was deliberating on a plea filed by Joseph, whose partner Manu died inadvertently on February 3. The Aster Medcity hospital was reportedly demanding Rs 1.3 lakh in payment before releasing the body. Queer Man Moves Kerala High Court To Claim Partner's Body After Family Refuses Receive It.

Kerala HC Allows Queer Man to Attend Funeral of Live-in Partner

Kerala HC Allows Queer Man to Attend Funeral of Live-in Partner

