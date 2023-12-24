The Kerala High Court on Friday, December 23, dismissed a plea challenging the "Agnipath Scheme". The plea was filed by 28 aspirants for enlistment in the Indian army who challenged the Central Government's Agnipath scheme. While dismissing the plea, Justice N Nagaresh said that the petitioners have not advanced any tangible reason warranting interference by the court in the Agnipath Scheme. The high court further stated that the method of recruitment to the Indian army was a matter concerning policy decisions that should be left to the government to decide, as the same affects national security. HC on Rape Survivor: Section 228A of IPC That Penalises Revealing Rape Victim's Identity Does Not Apply to Judges, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Agnipath Scheme

