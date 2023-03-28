A bus carrying over 60 Sabrimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a deep gorge in the Pathanamthitta district. These pilgrims were returning from Sabarimala as there was the annual Uthram festival after the Ayyappa temple opened on March 26, 2023. The bus fell into the pit at around 1:15 pm. Ambulances, fire forces, and other rescue operations occur at the accident site. Maharashtra Road Accident: Boy Dead as Speeding Car Rams Into Juice Centre in Sangli, Horrifying CCTV Video Surfaces.

Over 60 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Fell Into A Pit

Kerala | Several feared injured after a bus carrying around 60 Sabrimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu falls into a deep pit in the Pathanamthitta district pic.twitter.com/4cUEP4ZvUN — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

