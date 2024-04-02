Tragedy struck aboard the Patna Superfast train in Kerala as TTE EK Vinod lost his life after being pushed by a passenger seeking a ticket. The incident occurred around 7 PM on Tuesday, April 2, according to Kerala Railway police. The fatal encounter took place in the S11 coach of the Ernakulam-Patna Express at Velappaya (Thrissur), between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery Railway Stations. An investigation has been launched into the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the TTE's death aboard the train. Kerala: Man Shuts Himself Inside Vande Bharat Express Washroom for Hours, Brought Out by Force in Shornur.

TTE Killed

Kerala | In an incident aboard the Patna Superfast train, TTE EK Vinod was pushed by a passenger who sought a ticket. The TTE died in the incident that occurred at around 7 PM: Kerala Railway police — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

The incident took place in the S11 coach of Ernakulam-Patna Express at Velappaya (Thrissur), between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery Railway Stations. — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

