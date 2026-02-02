Kerala Viral Video: Clip Shows Girl Narrowly Escape From Getting Run Over by Speeding Bus in Kozhikode

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A young girl had a miraculous escape from a potentially fatal accident in Kerala's Kozhikode, after running directly into the path of a speeding private bus. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident, captured on CCTV near a local health center, shows the child disembarking from an auto-rickshaw and suddenly sprinting across the road to reach her mother on the opposite side. A tragedy was averted only by the alert driver’s quick reflexes, as he swerved the vehicle and slammed on the brakes just inches from the child. Kerala Woman Performs Namaz on Busy Road in Palakkad, Detained for Disrupting Traffic (Watch Video).

Girl Narrowly Escape From Getting Run Over by Speeding Bus in Kerala

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).