A complaint has been filed against Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for allegedly offending people by making false accusations over the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) abuse. At the 'Brahmin Ekya Parishad' conference on February 25, Chitale allegedly demanded that the number of cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the last five years be examined to determine their validity. The conference was held in Parli, in Maharashtra's Beed district. She claimed that obtaining information under the Right to Information Act is necessary as it has become a racket to file false accusations under the Atrocities Act. According to reports, Premnath Jagatkar, a local, heard the speech online and then filed a complaint at the Parli City police station. Mumbai: Actress Ketaki Chitale Granted Bail in 2020 Atrocities Case, To Remain in Jail for 'Objectionable Post' Against Sharad Pawar.

Ketaki Chitale Booked

Case Against Marathi Actor Ketaki Chitale Over Comments On Atrocities Act https://t.co/DElDRv5ZSG pic.twitter.com/mihGk2SKxZ — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) March 2, 2024

