Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a tweet on Tuesday that Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. She said that Canada is in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, 'which are unacceptable'. This comes after India raised concerns over the threat to its diplomats in Canada ahead of the proposed ‘Khalistan Freedom’ rally on July 8. Indian Embassy in San Francisco Set on Fire by Khalistan Supporters, US State Department Condemns Incident (See Pic and Video).

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Khalistan Freedom Rally in Toronto

My comment regarding some of the promotional material circulating for a planned protest on July 8. pic.twitter.com/yYoWDCvAdi — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) July 4, 2023

