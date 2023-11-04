Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Saturday, November 4 released a fresh video issuing threats against Air India. In the video, he can be heard threatening to blow up Air India. He urged sikhs not to travel by Air India from November 19 onward, saying that it can be life-threatening. “The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on the 19th of November,” he can be heard saying in the video. Pannu further said in his threat video that “on November 19 final match of the World Terror Cup will be played. It will be shown to the world that a genocide of Sikhs happened in India and India did it. When we will liberate Punjab, the name of these airports will be Shahid Beant Singh and Shahid Satwant Singh Airport.” Khalistani Threat to India: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Threatens With ‘Hamas-Like Attack’, Video Surfaces.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Threatens Air India

New York and Canada based terrorist asks Sikhs to not fly Air India after Nov 19, as their lives can be under threat. He says they will not let Air India fly They want to do what their hero Talwinder Parmar did #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/45tSDUE0dE — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) November 4, 2023

A video doing rounds on social media of K leader Gurpatwant singh pannu. In video he has issued threat against india's leading global airline #AirIndia Urges sikhs not to fly Air India starting November 19 as flying during this time could pose a life threat. #khalistan pic.twitter.com/6ZpZ0lgbBR — Nikhil Lakhwani (@nikhil_lakhwani) November 4, 2023

