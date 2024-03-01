Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are celebrating their pre-wedding ceremony on March 1, 2024. Several cricketers have attended the ceremony including star cricketers like MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Kieron Pollard, who has been a devoted member of the MI squad since 2010 and now a support staff member, left the Karachi Kings squad in PSL 2024 to attend Anant Ambani's wedding. He is all set to return ahead of next match of Karachi Kings on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Cricketers Attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

Kieron Pollard Leaves Karachi Kings Squad To Attend Pre-Wedding Ceremony of Anant Ambani

Kieron Pollard of @KarachiKingsARY has left the squad to attend the wedding of Ambani’s son. He will return to Pakistan before Sunday's match pic.twitter.com/dkCHYrG7oH — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) March 1, 2024

