A massive fire broke out in West Bengal's Kolkata today, April 13. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the slums on Jessore Road in Kolkata. A 57-second video clip of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows several houses engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies. Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts in Shanty in Kankurgachi Area, None Hurt (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out in the slums on Jessore Road, Kolkata. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E2Owr9Oisd — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)