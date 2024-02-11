In a distressing incident on Sunday, a man climbed atop the Ballygunge bridge in Kolkata and threatened to commit suicide. He alleged that someone had broken a promise made to him, which led him to this drastic step. Despite concerted efforts from the local police and the Fire & Emergency Services Department, the man refused to descend from the bridge. Officials have expressed concern as a fall from the bridge could prove fatal due to the train lines running beneath it. The situation is being closely monitored, and further efforts are being made to ensure the man’s safety. Instagram Reels Craze: Woman Performs ‘Vulgar’ Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi’s Cutout at Selfie Point, Video Goes Viral.

Man Climbs Bridge in Kolkata

One unknown person has climbed up on “ Maa “ bridge in Kolkata . He is talking to someone on video phone. @KolkataPolice senior officers have reached there. pic.twitter.com/7B0I1LqeCh — Kamalika Sengupta (@KamalikaSengupt) February 11, 2024

