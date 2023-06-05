A shocking incident from West Bengal has come to the fore wherein a man reportedly lifted his wife and jumped in front of the oncoming metro train at Kolkata's Noapara station. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the station platform. The CCTV video shows a man and a woman casually walking on the platform. Things take a drastic turn when the man rushes towards the woman and jumps onto the tracks upon seeing the incoming metro train. Fortunately, they both survived the incident. However, the suicide bid caused disruption of metro services on Kolkata Metro's North-South Line. Kolkata: Metro Services Disrupted As Couple Attempts Suicide by Jumping in Front of Train, Rescued.

Kolkata Metro Suicide Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)