West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reacet to the removal of Mehul Choksi's name from the Red Corner Notice List. "Only a few people are running this country. Adani and Mehul Choksi are their best friends and BJP is working only for these people," Banerjee said. She also said that Centre has stopped giving money for 100 days of work. "Nothing was given to Bengal even in the budget, so I will protest in front of the Ambedkar statue on March 29-30 against the dictatorship of the central government," she added. Interpol Revoking Red Corner List Against Mehul Choksi Won’t Have Bearing in PNB Bank Scam Case: Sources.

