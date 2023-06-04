Savad Shah, the man who flashed in a Kerala state road transport corporation (KSRTC) bus in Ernakulam district and misbehaved with a woman passenger recently received a hero's welcome in Kerala. As per reports, after being arrested, Shah was released on bail recently. Earlier, Shah was arrested for flashing in the KSRTC bus and misbehaving with a woman passenger after Nandita Sankara, a native of Thrissur district lodged a complaint against him. She even shared videos of the alleged incident on her Instagram account. In the video, Nandita claimed that the accused had "unzipped his pants" and was "masturbating" while travelling in a KSRTC bus. KSRTC Bus Masturbation Video: Man Caught on Camera Flashing, Masturbating While Sitting Beside Woman Passenger in Kerala Bus, Model's Instagram Post Goes Viral.

Accused Received Hero's Welcome in Kerala

Savad Sha, Sexual Pervert released on bail gets hero's welcome in Kerala He was arrested other day for flashing at a women passenger in KSRTC bus pic.twitter.com/L8U6nHrlq5 — HKupdate (@HKupdate) June 3, 2023

Victim Shares Video on Instagram Account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Sankara (@mastaanii_)

