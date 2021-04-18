Delhi Govt Makes 14-Day Home Quarantine Mandatory For Kumbh Mela 2021 Returnees:

All residents of Delhi, returning from Haridwar after attending Kumbh Mela, will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days on arrival to the national capital: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), GNCTD — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

All Delhi residents, who visited Haridwar's Kumbh from 4th Apr till today or will be travelling today up till 30th Apr, are required to upload details (viz name, address in Delhi, contact no., ID proof, date of departure from Delhi & arrival here) on link at Delhi govt portal pic.twitter.com/vrzzfxK262 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

