Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered condolences after Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, died of a heart attack today. "I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this loss," Yogi wrote on X in Hindi. Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. He was 72. Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Dies: BJP Candidate From Moradabad Lok Sabha Seat Passes Away at 72.

Yogi Adityanath Offers Condolences

मुरादाबाद लोकसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी एवं पूर्व सांसद कुंवर सर्वेश सिंह जी के निधन से स्तब्ध हूं। ये भाजपा परिवार के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा… — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2024

