BJP Leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday addressed a rally in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh today, June 12. At the rally, Singh slammed the media and even used "shayaris" to counter accusations made against him. A video from the same rally has now become the talk of the town. The 6-minute 10-second video clip shows BJP supporters defending Singh in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him by female wrestlers. The video beings with BJP women members questioning the grappler's intention as they ask why women wrestlers kept quiet for so many years. The video shows one woman questioning the women wrestlers citing an example of how women retaliate when they are teased by men on the streets. She even goes on to say. "Kya hume aadhi raat nahi bula sakte" while asking whether they are not good-looking like female wrestlers. As the video moves further, the women can be seen giving bizarre reasoning and comparing themselves with women wrestlers. Speaking further, a man allegedly said that women wrestlers are being made to protest by opposition parties. "If the MP was a lover of women... first look at the face of female wrestlers... there are many beauties lying here, does the MP lack anyone?" the man claimed. Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police Take One of the Female Grapplers to WFI Office as Part of Probe.

BJP Supporters Defend Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

"सांसद जी अगर महिला प्रेमी होते... महिला पहलवानों की शक्ल देखिए पहले... यहां एक से एक सुंदरियां पड़ी हैं, सांसद जी को क्या किसी की कमी है?" गोंडा: भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के इलाके के लोगों से हमारी टीम ने बात करने की कोशिश की तो सुनिए पहलवानों के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने क्या… pic.twitter.com/Iu97kycV0g — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) June 12, 2023

