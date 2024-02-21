In a devastating collision, an autorickshaw in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district was struck by an unidentified vehicle, leading to the tragic loss of nine lives and injuries to six others. Some of the injured are reportedly in a critical condition. The incident occurred on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra road, with the autorickshaw en route from Lakhisarai to Sikandra, according to police reports. The autorickshaw was carrying 15 passengers at the time of the accident. The collision was so severe that it left the autorickshaw severely damaged. Bihar Bus Accident: Two Dead As Siliguri-Bound Bus Overturns in Katihar (Watch Video).

Lakhisarai Road Accident

